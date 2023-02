Social Security Cuts Could Be Coming. Here's a Great Way to Make Up for That

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By now, you may have heard the rumors that Social Security is about to go bankrupt, and that benefits will be off the table within a few years. The good news is that that's far from true.Social Security is facing some financial challenges. But the program also is not about to disappear.That said, once Social Security's trust funds run out of money, which could happen in just a little more than a decade from now, the program may have to universally slash benefits. And those cuts could be pretty notable.Continue reading