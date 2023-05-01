Social Security Cuts May Be Coming. If You Do This, You Won't Have to Worry About Them

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When I started writing about Social Security years ago and learning more about it, one of the first things I picked up on was that the program's finances clearly need an overhaul. And many years later, that still holds true.Social Security is facing a major revenue shortfall in the coming years as baby boomers end their careers and exit the workforce in droves. The reason is that payroll tax revenue is how the program gets most of its funding. As that revenue stream shrinks, Social Security will continuously have to dip into its trust funds to keep up with scheduled benefits.But those trust funds aren't unlimited. And the program's Trustees' most recent estimate has those funds running dry by 2034. At that point, Social Security might have to cut benefits unless lawmakers manage to come up with a plan to avoid that -- something they've yet to do.