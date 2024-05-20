|
20.05.2024 10:46:00
Social Security Cuts May Be Coming in 2035. Here Are 3 Steps Lawmakers Might Take to Prevent Them.
If you've been hearing rumors that Social Security is on the brink of disappearing, here's an encouraging update -- that's not in the cards at all.It's true that Social Security is facing some financial issues that may results in benefit cuts. But the program is not at risk of going away completely, and it's very important to make that distinction.That said, the latest Social Security Trustees Report projects that the program's trust funds will be depleted by 2035. So current recipients could be looking at benefit cuts in roughly 11 years.
