31.05.2024 10:36:00
Social Security Cuts May Be Happening in 2035. Take These 3 Steps to Prepare.
Social Security serves as a crucial source of income for millions of retirees today. And once your career wraps up, you may come to depend on those benefits to a large degree.But Social Security is facing some financial problems that could result in benefit cuts if lawmakers don't find an effective way to address them. According to the program's most recent Trustees Report, those cuts could happen as early as 2035, which is when Social Security's combined trust funds are expected to run out of money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
