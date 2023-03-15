Social Security Has a $20 Trillion Problem, and 2 Big Changes Could Help Save the Program

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

More than 66 million Americans received Social Security benefits in January, and many of them depend on that income to make ends meet. But experts believe the program is facing a funding deficit of $20.4 trillion between 2022 and 2096, from pressures created by the aging population and historically low birth rates. Put simply, the number of workers paying taxes into the Social Security program is shrinking in relation to the number of beneficiaries, and that problem is chewing away at the trust fund.Last year, the trust fund balance dropped $22 billion to $2.8 trillion, as cash inflows from payroll taxes and interest failed to offset cash outflows. In the absence of change, Social Security will continue to run a deficit each year through 2035, at which point the Board of Trustees believes the trust fund balance will reach zero. If that happens, interest income will disappear, and revenue from payroll taxes would cover just 80% of scheduled benefits in 2035, declining to 74% by 2096.Here are two ways lawmakers could keep the trust fund solvent. Unfortunately, neither solution will keep everyone happy.