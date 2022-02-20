Social Security Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done Since 1982

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security is arguably the most important social program in this country. Every year, 21.7 million Americans are lifted out of poverty solely because of their monthly Social Security payout, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. It's also a program the vast majority of Americans will lean on, to some degree, during retirement. National pollster Gallup found that 85% of nonretirees surveyed in April 2021 expect to rely on Social Security as a major or minor source of income to make ends meet in their golden years. Yet, for as successful as Social Security has been for decades, it's not without its own set of serious financial concerns.