28.06.2022 17:45:00
Social Security Is Now a Better Investment Than Ever
Most people don't think of their future Social Security benefits as an asset or an investment. When it comes down to it, though, the monthly checks you'll receive from the government in retirement are just like any other annuity or pension you might receive in retirement.And for retirees right now, Social Security is growing in value. That's because unlike most other investments, the value of Social Security actually increases amid periods of high inflation. While a deteriorating dollar might negatively affect other investments like stocks or bonds, Social Security benefits remain stable every year as they receive a cost-of-living adjustment.There are a few other investment options for protecting against inflation. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
