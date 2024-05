Social Security Recipients Who Retired During the Pandemic Era Face a COLA Shock Next Year. Here's Why.

If you first started claiming Social Security in the past couple of years, you've experienced something very different than those who retired and got their benefits before you. The annual Social Security benefits increases that came your way have been generous raises that gave you a good amount of extra money in your checks.That trend may not continue forever, though. In fact, in 2025, you could be in for a shock when you see the size of the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel