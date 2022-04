Social Security Tracks Toward an 8.9% Boost in 2023 as Inflation Impacts Senior Citizens Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Senior-citizen advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has estimated that Social Security benefits could increase by 8.9% in January of next year. On the surface, that may sound cheer-worthy, but the mechanics behind the potential boost carry more bad news than good news. TSCL published its estimate after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its March 2022 inflation report. That report showed three primary measures of inflation rising between 8.1% and 9.4% over the past year.