Social Security Will Pay Its Largest Checks Ever in 2025. Here's How Much They'll Be

Social Security's wealthiest beneficiaries take in $4,873 per month from the program in 2024. That's more than $58,000 annually. Some households may even get more if they have more than one person claiming benefits.That's already a pretty large sum, but it's about to get even bigger. Starting in 2025, Social Security benefits are going up for everyone, including those at the top.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool