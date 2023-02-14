Social Security Won't Disappear on You, but You May Want to Pretend It Will

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rumor mill tends to be bustling when it comes to Social Security. And one big myth you'll hear a lot is that the program is on the verge of going away.Thankfully, that's just not true. Social Security is facing some financial challenges that lawmakers desperately need to address, and soon. If they don't, benefit cuts could be on the table.But if even Social Security is forced to slash benefits, it plans to continue paying those benefits nonetheless. And that's a good thing.Continue reading