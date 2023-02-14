14.02.2023 13:00:00

Social Security Won't Disappear on You, but You May Want to Pretend It Will

The rumor mill tends to be bustling when it comes to Social Security. And one big myth you'll hear a lot is that the program is on the verge of going away.Thankfully, that's just not true. Social Security is facing some financial challenges that lawmakers desperately need to address, and soon. If they don't, benefit cuts could be on the table.But if even Social Security is forced to slash benefits, it plans to continue paying those benefits nonetheless. And that's a good thing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 23,08 6,31% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Asiens Börsen schwächer -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich im Minus
Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Mittwoch nach. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Im deutschen Handel ging es leicht abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen