Social Security's 2025 COLA: Retirees at This Age Will Get the Biggest Raises Next Year

The Labor Department will release September inflation data on Oct. 10, and shortly thereafter the Social Security Administration will announce the official cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025. COLAs protect the buying power of Social Security by ensuring benefits increase at the same rate as inflation.Retirees are eager to know how much additional Social Security income they will get next year because rising prices have become increasingly burdensome. According to Gallup, 63% of U.S. adults surveyed in 2024 said inflation has caused some degree of financial hardship, up from 45% in 2021.The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonprofit advocacy group, estimates benefits will get a 2.5% COLA next year. That would be the smallest raise for Social Security beneficiaries in four years. However, while all payouts will increase by the same percent, retirees of a certain age will get the largest COLAs in nominal dollars.