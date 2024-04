Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is on Track to Yield an Unpleasant Surprise

In March, the nearly 50.7 million retired workers who collected a Social Security benefit took home an average of $1,913.31. Though this might not sound like much, a study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds that Social Security has lowered the poverty rate for adults 65 and older to 10.2% from an estimated 38.7% if the program didn't exist.Also, national pollster Gallup has shown that as many as 90% of surveyed retirees said they rely on their Social Security income, in some capacity, to pay their bills.Given how important Social Security income is to the financial well-being of most retired workers, as well as survivor beneficiaries and workers with long-term disabilities, no announcement is more anticipated than the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal by the Social Security Administration (SSA) during the second week of October.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel