:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.11.2025 09:44:00
Social Security's 2026 Raise Comes With a "Trump Bump" -- but It Isn't Going to Be Enough for Most Retirees
America's leading retirement program, Social Security, has experienced several history-making moments in 2025. In August, we celebrated the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act being signed into law, and in May, we witnessed the average monthly retired-worker benefit surpass $2,000 for the first time.We also observed history being made with Social Security's 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Not only is next year's raise accomplishing something that hasn't occurred since the late 20th century, but it features a boost courtesy of President Donald Trump's tariff and trade policy. Call it a "Trump bump," if you will.Although historical COLAs would typically be something to cheer, this isn't going to be the case in 2026 for most retirees.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!