Social Security's 2027 COLA Is Officially the 5th-Largest in 35 Years -- but This Doesn't Tell the Full Story

Arguably, the most important day of the year has arrived for Social Security's more than 71 million traditional beneficiaries. Given that most retirees rely on their Social Security income, in some capacity, to make ends meet, the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal is of great importance.

Put simply, Social Security's COLA is the near-annual "raise" passed on to beneficiaries that accounts for inflation (rising prices). If, for example, a broad basket of goods and services regularly purchased by seniors increases in price by 3% from one year to the next, Social Security benefits would also need to rise by 3% to ensure no loss of buying power. Social Security's COLA is the tool that attempts to keep benefits in line with inflation each year.

Today, Oct. 14, at 08:30 a.m. ET, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September inflation report, providing the final data point needed to calculate Social Security's 2027 COLA.

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