Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
|
14.10.2026 14:43:01
Social Security's 2027 COLA Is Officially the 5th-Largest in 35 Years -- but This Doesn't Tell the Full Story
Arguably, the most important day of the year has arrived for Social Security's more than 71 million traditional beneficiaries. Given that most retirees rely on their Social Security income, in some capacity, to make ends meet, the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal is of great importance.
Put simply, Social Security's COLA is the near-annual "raise" passed on to beneficiaries that accounts for inflation (rising prices). If, for example, a broad basket of goods and services regularly purchased by seniors increases in price by 3% from one year to the next, Social Security benefits would also need to rise by 3% to ensure no loss of buying power. Social Security's COLA is the tool that attempts to keep benefits in line with inflation each year.
Today, Oct. 14, at 08:30 a.m. ET, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September inflation report, providing the final data point needed to calculate Social Security's 2027 COLA.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.
Analysen zu Tell S.A.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: ATX schließt deutlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich klar im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex moderat aufwärts tendierte. Der Dow legt im Donnerstagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag tief abwärts.