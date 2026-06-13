Pace a Aktie
ISIN: KYG6865N1299
|
13.06.2026 12:36:00
Social Security's 2027 COLA Is on Pace to Be Historic and Devastating, Courtesy of President Donald Trump
Last year was filled with history-making moments for America's leading retirement program, Social Security. In addition to Social Security celebrating its 90th "birthday," 2025 marked the first time that the average monthly retired-worker benefit exceeded $2,000.History was made this year, as well, with a fifth consecutive year in which Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) met or surpassed 2.5% -- something that hadn't been witnessed in almost three decades. Social Security's COLA is essentially the annual raise given to beneficiaries to counter the effects of inflation (rising prices) and prevent a loss of purchasing power.Early independent estimates suggest that Social Security's 2027 COLA will be historically high, thanks in part to decisions made by President Donald Trump. However, a beefier raise comes with potentially devastating consequences for America's top retirement program.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!