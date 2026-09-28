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28.09.2026 13:06:01

Social Security's 2027 COLA Is Projected to Be the 6th-Largest Since 1993 -- Here Are the 3 Unique Factors Driving This Outsize Raise

The most anticipated announcement of the year for Social Security's more than 71 million traditional beneficiaries is just over two weeks away. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the September inflation report, providing the last data point needed to calculate Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Social Security's COLA is essentially a "raise" passed on to recipients that accounts for the inflationary pressures they've faced over the last year. If benefits don't keep pace with inflation, the purchasing power of Social Security income would decline over time.

But next year's COLA is shaping up as something special. According to estimates from The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior advocacy group, and independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson, Social Security's 2027 COLA should be 3.5%. This would tie for the sixth-largest raise over 35 years.

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