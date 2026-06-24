True Aktie
WKN: 889349 / ISIN: TH0375010012
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24.06.2026 09:36:00
Social Security's 2027 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a True Good News/Bad News Situation
Most people would probably agree that having more money is better than having less. But in the context of Social Security's cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, more does not necessarily mean better.Even though seniors on Social Security tend to hope for larger raises than smaller ones, a giant COLA is indicative of a huge problem. And that's the situation Social Security recipients are potentially facing in 2027.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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