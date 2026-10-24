Social Security's 2027 COLA Was Just Announced, but There Are 2 Other Key Changes to Be Aware of -- Even if You're Not Currently Receiving Benefits

Millions of Americans look forward to the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) because it directly affects their retirement income. Many Social Security recipients rely on benefits for all or most of their retirement income, so this increase could make a noticeable difference in their budget.

On Oct. 14, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that Social Security recipients would receive a 3.6% benefits increase in 2027, one of the highest in the past few decades.

While the COLA has rightfully gotten a lot of attention, two other changes to the program are worth noting. Even if you're not currently receiving benefits, keep these changes on your radar because they could affect you or any potential claiming decision. Let's take a look at them.

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