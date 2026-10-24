Aware Aktie
WKN: 902788 / ISIN: US05453N1000
|
24.10.2026 17:23:00
Social Security's 2027 COLA Was Just Announced, but There Are 2 Other Key Changes to Be Aware of -- Even if You're Not Currently Receiving Benefits
Millions of Americans look forward to the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) because it directly affects their retirement income. Many Social Security recipients rely on benefits for all or most of their retirement income, so this increase could make a noticeable difference in their budget.
On Oct. 14, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that Social Security recipients would receive a 3.6% benefits increase in 2027, one of the highest in the past few decades.
While the COLA has rightfully gotten a lot of attention, two other changes to the program are worth noting. Even if you're not currently receiving benefits, keep these changes on your radar because they could affect you or any potential claiming decision. Let's take a look at them.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aware Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Aware Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aware Inc.
|0,86
|-0,67%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.