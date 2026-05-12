Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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12.05.2026 16:54:00
Social Security’s COLA could rise as much as 4.2% in 2027, boosted by Iran war impact and inflation
Surging gasoline and energy prices, as well as the cost of groceries, have pushed the forecast for the cost-of-living adjustment higher.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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