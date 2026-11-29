Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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29.11.2026 15:06:02
Social Security's Trump Bump-Driven 2027 COLA Is Historically High, but It Comes With Unintended Consequences
For more than 90 years, Social Security has been providing a financial foundation for an aging workforce that could no longer provide for itself. For retired workers, many of whom rely on Social Security income, in some capacity, to make ends meet, few announcements are more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal in October.
Social Security's COLA is effectively a "raise" passed on to recipients almost every year to offset rising prices (Inflation). If benefits didn't increase in lockstep with inflation, the purchasing power of Social Security income would decline over time.
Next year's Social Security raise will be particularly special. Thanks to a pair of President Donald Trump's policies, Social Security's COLA will receive a historic "Trump bump."
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