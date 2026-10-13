Social Security's Trump Bump-Fueled 2027 COLA Is About to Do Something That Hasn't Been Witnessed in 30 Years

The most anticipated Social Security announcement of the year is just one day away. Tomorrow, Oct. 14, at 08:30 a.m. ET, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the September inflation report, providing the final data point needed to determine Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Social Security's COLA is essentially a near-annual raise passed on to beneficiaries to offset the effects of inflation (rising prices). If benefits don't rise in lockstep with inflation, Social Security income would lose buying power over time.

According to independent estimates, Social Security's 2027 COLA should be among the largest since 1993. But something even more historic is about to occur for the first time this century, fueled in part by President Donald Trump's policies.

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