27.09.2026 15:06:01

Social Security's Trump Bump-Fueled 2027 COLA Is Set to Make History 2 Different Ways

For most retirees, Social Security provides more than just a monthly paycheck. According to a quarter-century of annual surveys by national pollster Gallup, Social Security income is, in some capacity, necessary for between 80% and 90% of retirees to make ends meet.

For the program's nearly 55 million retired-worker beneficiaries, there's arguably no announcement that's more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal on Oct. 14. Social Security's COLA is the near-annual "raise" given to beneficiaries to combat the effects of inflation (i.e., rising prices).

Although beneficiaries have received a raise in all but three years since 1975 (2010, 2011, and 2016), the projected payout increase for 2027 is set to make history in two different ways. The catalyst fueling these history-making moments is a COLA-driven "Trump bump," courtesy of President Donald Trump.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:43 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
15:28 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen