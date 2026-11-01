Comes Aktie

Comes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PLCOMES00020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.11.2026 15:06:02

Social Security's Trump Bump-Powered 2027 COLA Is the 5th Largest in 35 Years, but It Comes at a Potentially Steep Cost

For many of Social Security's more than 71 million traditional beneficiaries, no announcement is more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal in October.

Social Security's COLA represents the near-annual "raise" given to beneficiaries to offset inflation (rising prices). For example, if a broad basket of hundreds of goods and services increases in price by 3% from the previous year, Social Security payouts would need to climb by a matching 3% to avoid a loss of buying power. Social Security's COLA is the tool tasked with keeping benefits on par with inflation.

President Trump's policies are directly influencing Social Security's COLA and the program's solvency. Image source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead, courtesy of the National Archives.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comes S.A.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Comes S.A.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:43 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15:40 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14:49 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
31.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.10.26 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen