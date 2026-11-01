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ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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01.11.2026 15:06:02
Social Security's Trump Bump-Powered 2027 COLA Is the 5th Largest in 35 Years, but It Comes at a Potentially Steep Cost
For many of Social Security's more than 71 million traditional beneficiaries, no announcement is more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal in October.
Social Security's COLA represents the near-annual "raise" given to beneficiaries to offset inflation (rising prices). For example, if a broad basket of hundreds of goods and services increases in price by 3% from the previous year, Social Security payouts would need to climb by a matching 3% to avoid a loss of buying power. Social Security's COLA is the tool tasked with keeping benefits on par with inflation.
President Trump's policies are directly influencing Social Security's COLA and the program's solvency. Image source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead, courtesy of the National Archives.
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