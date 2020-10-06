Socialite Magazine Features BG Capital Group Chairman Bobby Genovese for October Cover Story

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialite Magazine has chosen to feature BG Capital Group Chairman Bobby Genovese for its October 2020 cover story.

"We are thrilled to feature an industry leader who epitomizes the essence of entrepreneurial success and business savvy with such joy and passion," said Publisher Nataly Stuart.

"We chose Mr. Genovese because he represents the classic success story that we pride ourselves on showcasing to our discerning readership. We are delighted to have him on our cover."

Socialite Magazine is produced by Russian Global Media House, a leading luxury media group targeting the most sophisticated consumers of Russian speaking communities.

"It's an honor to be featured in this iconic lifestyle publication and to connect with its international readership," said Genovese. "I am awed by the field of industry giants who have been featured in the past and feel honored to be in such good company."

With more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Genovese's BG Capital Group is based in the Bahamas with associate management offices in Fort Lauderdale, Barbados, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver. In 2013 Genovese created BG Signature to represent his portfolio of private luxury retreats, yachts and equestrian centers, including the flagship BG Ocala Ranch — a 100-acre, year-round luxury equestrian retreat.

