SOCIETE BIC Half-Year liquidity contract statement

Clichy, France – July 2, 2024

Under the liquidity contract entered into between SOCIETE BIC and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

29,863 shares

€1,566,420.93

Is it reminded that, at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets appeared:

13,169 shares

€2,390,514.77

From January 1 to June 30, 2024 the following transactions were negotiated:

2,098 purchases

2,152 sales

During the same period, the traded volume amounted to:

242,242 shares for €15,610,596.51 purchases

234,940 shares for €15,308,064.57 sales

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contacts

Investor Relations team

investors.info@bicworld.com







Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 1 45 19 55 28

brice.paris@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

Attachment