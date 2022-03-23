Société de Transport de Montréal Extends Partnership with Conduent Transportation

Contract continues nearly 20-year relationship with seven public transportation networks in the Montreal metropolitan area and Quebec City



FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that Société de Transport de Montréal (STM) has renewed the company’s contract for another three years to support seven transportation networks with maintenance and upgrades of their systems and ticketing equipment in the Montreal metropolitan area and Quebec City. STM serves as the delegated ticketing manager on behalf of the Autorité Régionale de Transport Métropolitain (ARTM), owner of the ticketing system. The award comes as Conduent Transportation continues to build upon its international presence and expand around the world.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

As part of the renewal, Conduent will continue to manage and maintain the OPUS fare collection system across all public transportation networks. Conduent will also provide the necessary hardware and software upgrades to modernize the service for users, enabling future new functionalities such as contactless bank card payments and QR code ticket validation.

Since 2003, Conduent has been working with the seven transportation networks — Montreal (STM), Laval (STL), Longueuil (RTL), Joliette (MRCJT), Quebec (RTC), Levis (STLévis) and the Montreal Metropolitan Transportation Network (Exo) — to operate and modernize their networks. Conduent has provided equipment for 2,600 buses, 65 metro stations and 52 metropolitan train stations in the Montreal and Quebec City region on which 1.7 million trips are taken daily.

Today, the OPUS ticketing system, deployed by Conduent, is the largest interoperable ticketing platform in the country.

"For nearly two decades, STM has been a valued Conduent client. Working together, we have introduced leading technologies to enhance the transit systems serving Montreal and Quebec City,” said Mark Brewer, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. "STM is dedicated to ensuring their systems are modern and are leveraging the latest innovations to meet the needs of their riders. Conduent is a committed partner in their journey.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

