Societe Generale: Availability or consultation of the information relating to the combined General Meeting of Shareholders dated 22 May 2024

AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DATED 22 MAY 2024



Press release

Paris, 17 April 2024

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 22 May 2024, at 4 pm, at the Maison de la Mutualité – 24, Rue Saint-Victor – 75005 Paris.

The notice of meeting and the convening notice relating to this Meeting were respectively published in the Bulletins des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated 8 March and 17 April 2024.

These notices, the convening brochure as well as the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code intended to be presented to the Meeting are now (regarding the information mentioned in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code) or will be made available to the shareholders on Societe Generale’s website at the following address:

https://www.societegenerale.com/en/societe-generale-group/governance/annual-general-meeting .

The documents to be made available to the shareholders as part of this Meeting, may be consulted by the shareholders, in accordance with the conditions provided by the applicable regulations, at the administrative office of Societe Generale, 17, Cours Valmy – 92972 La Défense Cedex (France), by sending a request by email to the electronic address: General.meeting@socgen.com.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com



