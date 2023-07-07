Societe Generale: Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT



Regulated Information

Paris, 07 July 2023

Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE.

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30 June 2023:

6,000 shares

€ 4,944,463.00

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 31 December 2022, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 share

€ 5,016,581.00

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 01 January to 30 June 2023 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 28/02/2023 6 5 2,083 2,000 55,661.93 53,580.00 02/2023 6 5 2,083 2,000 55,661.93 53,580.00 01/03/2023 10 8 2,250 1,083 60,212.25 29,103.46 02/03/2023 1 4 250 750 6,600.00 19,830.75 03/03/2023 1 5 250 1,000 6,670.00 26,808.00 06/03/2023 27 30 10,600 10,500 289,994.80 287,343.00 07/03/2023 63 57 14,500 13,200 395,661.50 360,492.00 08/03/2023 32 29 10,600 11,500 287,779.40 312,570.00 09/03/2023 38 23 9,700 6,200 261,162.80 167,102.40 10/03/2023 11 5 3,250 1,000 82,582.50 25,450.00 13/03/2023 9 0 2,500 0 61,450.00 0 14/03/2023 33 43 7,000 7,750 168,189.00 187,023.00 15/03/2023 34 0 8,000 0 186,336.00 0 16/03/2023 18 6 4,250 1,750 91,298.50 38,153.50 17/03/2023 21 9 4,600 2,600 99,254.20 56,963.40 20/03/2023 55 66 13,000 13,750 268,970.00 286,000.00 21/03/2023 14 27 5,250 6,500 114,124.50 141,765.00 22/03/2023 47 26 14,000 9,000 307,944.00 197,847.00 23/03/2023 5 1 1,750 250 37,238.25 5,397.50 24/03/2023 20 14 5,750 4,750 114,660.75 95,004.75 27/03/2023 7 5 2,000 1,900 39,780.00 38,144.40 28/03/2023 16 19 6,500 6,600 128,407.50 131,109.00 29/03/2023 4 13 1,000 3,000 19,838.00 60,162.00 30/03/2023 10 9 2,500 3,750 51,995.00 77,643.75 31/03/2023 8 10 2,500 2,750 51,400.00 57,219.25 03/2023 484 409 132,000 109,583 3,131,548.95 2,601,132.16 03/04/2023 16 17 5,000 4,500 106,540.00 95,985.00 04/04/2023 17 12 5,500 4,500 117,342.50 96,228.00 05/04/2023 15 18 4,500 5,500 94,288.50 115,505.50 06/04/2023 5 12 3,000 5,500 64,071.00 117,320.50 11/04/2023 15 16 6,500 7,000 140,348.00 151,613.00 12/04/2023 16 11 3,300 3,000 71,511.00 65,301.00 13/04/2023 14 6 5,000 4,000 107,950.00 86,548.00 14/04/2023 9 31 2,500 9,300 55,505.00 205,316.10 17/04/2023 21 3 5,500 1,000 121,374.00 22,293.00 18/04/2023 1 22 2,500 5,500 56,000.00 123,095.50 19/04/2023 6 13 2,750 4,000 61,671.50 90,264.00 20/04/2023 12 2 3,500 1,250 78,207.50 27,913.75 21/04/2023 10 12 3,000 3,150 66,345.00 69,999.30 24/04/2023 14 9 2,500 1,850 55,837.50 41,349.35 25/04/2023 17 11 3,250 2,000 70,557.50 43,546.00 26/04/2023 13 15 2,750 3,500 58,753.75 75,183.50 27/04/2023 7 14 1,500 3,250 32,767.50 70,983.25 28/04/2023 9 9 2,250 2,500 48,946.50 54,845.00 04/2023 217 233 64,800 71,300 1,408,016.75 1,553,289.75 02/05/2023 21 8 5,500 2,000 120,791.00 44,568.00 03/05/2023 9 3 2,500 500 53,642.50 10,846.00 04/05/2023 14 7 3,250 1,750 68,458.00 37,003.75 05/05/2023 7 19 3,750 8,000 80,700.00 172,176.00 08/05/2023 6 2 2,000 1,000 43,382.00 21,730.00 09/05/2023 6 7 1,900 1,750 41,097.00 37,968.00 10/05/2023 22 19 8,500 6,900 186,201.00 151,813.80 11/05/2023 12 15 3,500 4,000 76,069.00 87,200.00 12/05/2023 26 33 7,550 8,550 165,843.30 188,980.65 15/05/2023 13 21 5,500 7,500 121,605.00 166,245.00 16/05/2023 11 2 4,500 2,000 99,666.00 44,254.00 17/05/2023 1 18 250 4,850 5,505.00 108,266.55 18/05/2023 25 29 11,250 11,000 258,738.75 253,517.00 19/05/2023 20 24 3,750 3,900 87,262.50 90,815.40 22/05/2023 1 11 500 3,000 11,650.00 70,131.00 23/05/2023 11 53 4,500 16,500 106,168.50 393,030.00 24/05/2023 15 4 4,500 1,500 107,307.00 35,896.50 25/05/2023 13 32 3,000 7,500 70,596.00 179,025.00 26/05/2023 13 17 5,350 5,250 126,586.35 124,472.25 29/05/2023 19 5 7,500 1,600 178,560.00 38,273.60 30/05/2023 34 39 8,400 10,400 186,849.60 232,596.00 31/05/2023 20 2 6,500 500 142,194.00 11,050.00 05/2023 319 370 103,950 109,950 2,338,872.50 2,499,858.50 01/06/2023 16 7 6,500 2,250 140,712.00 49,027.50 02/06/2023 0 54 0 14,250 0 314,953.50 05/06/2023 23 12 7,500 3,000 169,252.50 68,007.00 06/06/2023 12 18 6,500 10,000 145,860.00 225,500.00 07/06/2023 14 20 5,500 5,500 123,854.50 124,245.00 08/06/2023 27 18 10,500 6,000 241,657.50 138,246.00 09/06/2023 13 40 8,000 13,500 185,896.00 313,254.00 12/06/2023 31 11 8,250 3,250 194,526.75 77,008.75 13/06/2023 6 6 2,500 2,500 58,025.00 58,195.00 14/06/2023 6 23 2,860 5,860 67,321.54 137,575.22 15/06/2023 20 1 5,250 250 121,558.50 5,800.00 16/06/2023 4 18 1,000 5,000 23,276.00 117,300.00 19/06/2023 14 12 2,750 3,750 64,385.75 88,080.00 20/06/2023 6 5 1,500 2,500 34,725.00 58,125.00 21/06/2023 16 22 11,500 8,500 267,133.50 198,007.50 22/06/2023 17 3 5,000 1,000 113,250.00 22,865.00 23/06/2023 10 13 2,750 3,750 61,872.25 85,286.25 26/06/2023 13 29 4,000 7,500 89,344.00 170,175.00 27/06/2023 30 41 8,000 11,500 182,248.00 263,534.00 28/06/2023 32 27 10,000 10,000 230,410.00 230,670.00 29/06/2023 23 13 10,641 7,641 250,127.35 180,021.96 30/06/2023 28 11 10,500 7,500 251,821.50 179,175.00 06/2023 361 404 131,001 135,001 3,017,257.64 3,105,051.68 TOTAL S1/2023 1,387 1,421 433,834 427,834 9,951,357.76 9,812,912.09





As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 08 August 2022 to 27 February 2023 throughout the shares buyback period.



Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

