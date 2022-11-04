|
04.11.2022 07:39:34
Societe Generale Q3 Underlying Profit Rises; Revenues Up 2.3%
(RTTNews) - Societe Generale (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported that its third-quarter underlying Group net income increased to 1.41 billion euros from 1.39 billion euros, prior year. Net banking income growth was 2.3% from last year. The company said the business performance was driven by the resilience of French Retail Banking, strong growth in International Retail Banking and in Financial Services, and a robust performance from Global Markets and Financing & Advisory. Adjusted for changes in Group Structure and at constant exchange rates, net banking income growth was 3.7%, for the quarter.
Reported Group net income declined to 1.50 billion euros from 1.60 billion euros, prior year. Net banking income was 6.83 billion euros compared to 6.67 billion euros, last year.
Fréderic Oudéa, CEO, said: "The third quarter is marked by increasing revenues, continued control of operating expenses and a contained cost of risk, while maintaining a prudent provisioning policy."
For the nine month period, underlying group net income increased to 4.49 billion euros from 4.04 billion euros, prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 4.68 euros compared to 4.06 euros.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten fallen stark aus: Wall Street letztendlich im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- Kurssprung in Hongkong
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr freundlich ab. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben ging es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten.