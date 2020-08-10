Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Offers Certificate in Cancer Immunotherapy for Physicians and Qualified Healthcare Providers

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has initiated a program to offer physicians, advanced practitioners and qualified healthcare providers the opportunity to earn a Certificate in Cancer Immunotherapy, supporting their knowledge and skills to provide effective and safe care for patients treated with cancer immunotherapy.

The courses will provide a comprehensive understanding of cancer immunotherapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines and cell therapies. An important focus of the training is on management of immunotherapy side effects in clinical practice.

The Certificate in Cancer Immunotherapy consists of eight independent learning modules with assessments that have been developed, reviewed and presented by distinguished leaders in the field of cancer immunotherapy. All modules are approved for CME, CNE, CPE and MOC credits, and can be stacked to earn the SITC Graduate in Cancer Immunotherapy (SITC-G) designation. The SITC-G designation identifies a healthcare provider as completing specialized training in cancer immunotherapy. SITC members will receive a 20 percent discount on all modules.

"Immunotherapy is currently standard of care for almost all types of cancer, compared to just 10 years ago when it was used in only a few malignancies. Because of their recent introduction into clinical care, many physicians and other healthcare providers may not have received formal training in the administration of immunotherapy agents or in the management of their unique and sometimes challenging adverse events," said SITC President Mario Sznol, MD. "As the leading medical professional society for cancer immunotherapy, SITC is well positioned to develop a certificate program for these physicians and others."

Click here for more information and to review the eligibility requirements to earn your Certificate in Cancer Immunotherapy.

Physicians and qualified healthcare providers committed to advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology who are interested in pursuing a Certificate in Cancer Immunotherapy can visit SITC Cancer Immunotherapy connectED to view eligibility requirements and get started. Click here to view the Learner Notification statement.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter,LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.



SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer