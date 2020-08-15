Socio Launches End-to-End Event Management Platform with the Announcement of Online Registration

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Socio, a leading event technology company, today announced the fall release of its end-to-end event management platform, anchored by the launch of its new ticketing and registration system for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, Socio Registration.

The announcement is the latest of several strategic product releases Socio has made to meet the ever-changing needs of the event industry. In April, Socio launched a Virtual Event Suite, followed by Socio Communities, which helps event organizers engage their audiences and generate revenue year-round. The Socio team has more industry advancing launches lined up for this fall — all designed to optimize the experience for event organizers by helping them deliver best-in-class attendee, speaker, sponsor, and exhibitor experiences that drive bottom-line results.

"It has always been our mission to be the only platform organizers need to power their virtual, live, and hybrid events," said Yarkin Sakucoglu, Socio Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of Socio Registration truly gives event organizers an end-to-end event management solution, and I couldn't be more excited to launch the next evolution of event tech with a few significant releases later this fall."

As event organizers use Socio Registration for their virtual, live or hybrid events, attendee data flows seamlessly from Socio Registration through all facets of the Socio platform, including the event app and community. The all-inclusive ecosystem saves time and extra steps by removing the need to partner with point solutions for registration, ticketing, event app, and community platform.

Like all of Socio's event technology products, Socio Registration was designed to be simple, intuitive, and highly customizable, giving event organizers tools to deliver a powerful branded experience. Using the platform's drag-and-drop-builder, organizers can fully brand the registration page, customize ticket parameters, and personalize checkout forms.

With Socio Registration, the organizer has the option to segment different attendee groups and assign multiple ticket types to each, leading to a personalized attendee journey in the virtual event platform, event app, and community.

Other key features of Socio Registration include the embeddable widget that event organizers can add to their websites, and the data and metrics dashboard that shows real-time performance and success metrics.

Socio's industry-leading event technology platform is backed by a world-class NPS score of 77, an award-winning customer success team with an average response time of 15 minutes or less, and the premium Orange Glove Service offering that places a dedicated Socio representative within a client's event team to help design, build, and execute their events.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, and with global offices in San Francisco and Istanbul, Socio's customers include Google, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Comcast, Pinterest, The National Institutes of Health, and Harvard University, along with other major enterprises, member-based associations, and event organizers.

About Socio: Socio is an event technology platform built for live, hybrid, and virtual events. The end-to-end system includes event registration, an interactive mobile event app,community platform, full virtual event suite, Orange Glove Service, lead retrieval, and live display. The Socio platform uses drag-and-drop technology that makes it simple for organizers to customize a branded experience that attendees love.

SOURCE Socio