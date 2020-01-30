SOCMA Applauds President's Signing of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) applauds President Trump's signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The new agreement delivers a substantial win for chemical manufacturing and SOCMA members who have long advocated to update and modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"The simplicity of the new process rules, and specifically the rules of origin, are a major improvement for specialty chemical manufacturers," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "The pact promotes risk-based cooperation and better protects confidential business information, which is critical to our industry."

Specific highlights for the industry include:

Modernized Chemicals Rules of Origin, which simplifies proving originating content of molecules with new structures.

USMCA's Sector Annex for Chemical Substances, which lists specific opportunities for enhanced cost efficiencies.

Adequate protection of confidential business information as it pertains to secure data flows and data storage provisions in a trade deal.

The implementation phase begins when Canada ratifies the agreement. SOCMA looks forward to collaborating with our North American neighbors and trade-focused regulators to secure and maintain opportunities for members.

