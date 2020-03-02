SOCMA Welcomes Three New Members, Further Expanding its Innovative Community

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Governors of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) approved three new members in February, bringing the total number of new members to eight in the first two months of the year.

"SOCMA is delighted to welcome ChemOrganics, Genesis Custom Blending and Seatex to the membership," said SOCMA President & CEO, Jennifer Abril. "This group of chemical manufacturers brings a commitment to safety and a rich diversity of experience, expertise and customizable solutions in specialty chemical manufacturing."

SOCMA's new slate of members include:

ChemOrganics | A scalable specialty chemical custom and toll manufacturer offering a wide range of reaction synthesis services. As a returning member company to SOCMA, ChemOrganics has pledged to operate under SOCMA's ChemStewards®standards of excellence.

Genesis Custom Blending | Delivers unique products, private labeling and toll blending through high quality and cost-effective products with more than 150 years of combined chemical manufacturing experience.

Seatex | Provides turn-key liquid and dry solids compounding, toll manufacturing and private label packaging services for the chemical industry. Seatex is proud of the confidence its clients have in its products, services and support.

"Specialty chemical companies are seeing increased demand, spurred by continued supply chain disruptions and a desire for domestic sourcing," Abril said. "With this in mind, SOCMA has expanded its commercial services and introduced unique programs to help companies face today's challenges. The newly launched Career Center, an expanding Lead Sheets program, and highly-engaged Peer Groups are just three examples of what is driving SOCMA's membership growth."

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our 135 member companies play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. Our network extends to influencers and decision makers in the specialty chemicals supply chain. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org.

