Alexandria Aktie
WKN: 908918 / ISIN: EGS38341C011
|
01.03.2026 20:30:10
Socorro Dumps Its Entire Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Position Worth $5.2 Million
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Socorro Asset Management LP fully liquidated its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), selling 62,346 shares. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is a leading S&P 500 REIT specializing in urban office and laboratory campuses for the life sciences and technology sectors. The company leverages a specialized asset base clustered in top U.S. innovation markets to attract a diverse, high-quality tenant roster. Its focus on Class A properties and strategic capital deployment provides a differentiated platform for long-term value creation in the innovation real estate segment.Socorro’s exposure to Alexandria Real Estate was relatively low before it completely closed its position in the fourth quarter. At the end of September, it was the firm’s 32nd largest holding out of 33 holdings in total.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
