Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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02.05.2026 07:00:00
Soda Is Back! Is Now the Time to Buy Coca-Cola Stock?
Soda is back, with the beverage seeing a resurgence helped by the growing popularity of dirty sodas (sodas mixed with flavored syrups and cream), zero-sugar offerings, and prebiotic alternatives. Meanwhile, this was on full display when Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported its Q1 2026 results.Coca-Cola has long been a pricing power story, but now, with soda's regained popularity, it's seeing increased volumes, as well. This helped lead the company to see a 12% jump in revenue to $12.47 billion, with organic sales up 10%. That topped the $12.24 billion consensus, as compiled by LSEG. Its revenue was driven by an 8% increase in concentrate sales and 2% growth in price/mix. Meanwhile, unit case volumes rose by 3%, led by the U.S., China, and India. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was particularly strong, with sales up 13%. Water sales were also notable, up 5%, while tea sales climbed 8%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.04.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.05.24
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|23 490,00
|-0,04%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|67,19
|-0,58%