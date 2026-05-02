Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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02.05.2026 07:00:00

Soda Is Back! Is Now the Time to Buy Coca-Cola Stock?

Soda is back, with the beverage seeing a resurgence helped by the growing popularity of dirty sodas (sodas mixed with flavored syrups and cream), zero-sugar offerings, and prebiotic alternatives. Meanwhile, this was on full display when Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported its Q1 2026 results.Coca-Cola has long been a pricing power story, but now, with soda's regained popularity, it's seeing increased volumes, as well. This helped lead the company to see a 12% jump in revenue to $12.47 billion, with organic sales up 10%. That topped the $12.24 billion consensus, as compiled by LSEG. Its revenue was driven by an 8% increase in concentrate sales and 2% growth in price/mix. Meanwhile, unit case volumes rose by 3%, led by the U.S., China, and India. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was particularly strong, with sales up 13%. Water sales were also notable, up 5%, while tea sales climbed 8%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.04.26 Coca-Cola Kaufen DZ BANK
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29.04.26 Coca-Cola Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs 23 490,00 -0,04% Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
Coca-Cola Co. 67,19 -0,58% Coca-Cola Co.

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