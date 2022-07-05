SodaStream Announces Largest Amazon Prime Day Sale Ever with Up to 40% Off

The World's #1 Sparkling Water Maker Offering Best Pricing of 2022 on Popular Models including the NEW Art Sparkling Water Maker

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SodaStream announces its biggest Amazon Prime Day sale ever. The brand will offer more machine discounts during the 48-hour spotlight deal than ever before, and is expanding their Prime Day offerings to include new bubly bounce flavor drops for the first time as well as dishwasher safe bottles

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 12th and Wednesday July 13th, the ideal time to stock up on summer must haves. SodaStream is the perfect item to keep you hydrated during the hot summer months; with the push of a button, customers can turn plain water into fresh sparkling water as well as crafted flavored beverages, all customized to meet their needs for great taste & variety. SodaStream is the perfect device for both everyday life and special occasions, allowing users to customize their drinks with varying levels of carbonation to satisfy any and all tastes.

For Prime Day, SodaStream is offering up to 40% off their most popular everyday sparkling water maker kits and bundles. The newest additions to the SodaStream line-up, the Terra and Art, will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day allowing customers to enjoy the brand's new and improved features, including the patent pending Quick Connect Technology, at an even better price.

SodaStream is not only a great gift to yourself, but also a gift to our planet. Every family with a reusable SodaStream bottle can save up to 3,070 single-use plastic bottles. Consumers looking for the best SodaStream offers can shop the brand's Spotlight Deal that will run for the full 48 hours.

On Amazon Prime Day, visit this landing page to shop all SodaStream offers: Featured Deals

Some of the great deal's shoppers will find include:

Terra Bundle

Includes Terra Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors

Available in: Black, White, Mandarin Red, and Misty Blue

Promo Price : $99.99 , 37% off an everyday price of $159.96





Includes Terra Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors Available in: Black, White, Mandarin Red, and : , 37% off an everyday price of Art Bundle

Includes Art Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, two 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors

Available in: Black, White, Mandarin Red, and Misty Blue

Promo Price : $109.99 , 38% off an everyday price of $179.99





Includes Art Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, two 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors Available in: Black, White, Mandarin Red, and : , 38% off an everyday price of Jet Bundle

Includes Jet Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles

Available in: Black

Promo Price : $89.99 , 40% off an everyday price of $149.99





Includes Jet Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles Available in: Black : , 40% off an everyday price of Bubly Drops 6 Flavor Variety Pack

Includes six 40ml bubly drops bottles, which each make ~12 liters of your favorite bubly sparkling water

Flavors: Lime, Blackberry, Grapefruit, Mango, Strawberry, Cherry

Promo Price : $20.99 , 30% off an everyday price of $29.99

For more information, please visit sodastream.com.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume consumption. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - replacing thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodastream-announces-largest-amazon-prime-day-sale-ever-with-up-to-40-off-301579606.html

SOURCE SodaStream