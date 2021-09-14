Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France

Paris, September 14, 2021. Sodexo, through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France, has acquired a majority stake in the French start-up Wedoogift, to offer a complete and unique digital gift experience to companies, work councils, public organizations, and employees.

Driven by new societal trends accelerated by the health crisis, the gift voucher market is changing and renewing itself. The needs of companies and work councils to engage, retain, motivate, or recognize their employees are growing and diversifying. They are looking for ever more innovative and totally digitalized offers, integrating all services, from gift management to communication with users. The expectations of the latter for seamless, personalized solutions are also growing.

In this context, and with the aim to strengthen its position in the employee benefits market and continue its transformation to an all-digital environment, Sodexo, a leading player, has joined forces with digital native Wedoogift.

The creator of gift vouchers with its TirGroupé brand, Sodexo already has the trust of more than 40,000 clients and 3.5 million employees, to whom it offers its unique expertise in the management of gift solutions and incentive programs, combined with the most attractive network of affiliated merchants in the market, with more than 90,000 points of sales.

Founded in 2014 by Jérôme Proust, Wedoogift, a digital native player, provides fully dematerialized solutions and SaaS software (Ticketing, Discounting, Accounting, Management and Communication Site) to companies, work councils and public organizations. The solution saves time and eliminates all the traditional costs of delivery, storage, and distribution. Thanks to its digital platform, the company facilitates access to benefits by offering a unique customer and user experience. Based on transparency, with the reimbursement of expired gift vouchers and real-time monitoring of consumption, the Wedoogift model is a real success and simplifies the daily lives of 1.4 million employees.

Thanks to the complementary between their activities and combined expertise, Sodexo and Wedoogift intend to provide companies, work councils and public organizations with the most extensive and innovative offering on the market for nearly 50,000 clients and 5 million employees. Whether paper, card or digital, the new offer will cover all types of gift experience and its digital management.

François Gaffinel, CEO of Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services in France, says:

"We are delighted with this partnership with Wedoogift, a true French success story.

The combination of the creator of the gift voucher with the number one digital start-up in the sector allows to unite Sodexo's experience and expertise with the most comprehensive digital and technological solution on the market. Sodexo is strengthening its strategic position in the market and continuing to digitalize its offerings to provide gift experiences that best meet the expectations of our clients and our users. We are taking a new step in the transformation of the market's business model.”





Jérôme Proust, Founder and CEO of Wedoogift, says:

"As employers, we share with Sodexo the same principles and values of quality of life at work. Our company visions also bring us together: offer a personalized experience to clients and employees

to meet their needs and optimize their satisfaction at work and beyond. The complementarity

of our expertise allows us to think bigger. By relying on a solid and trusted player, we will be able to accelerate our development while keeping the DNA and the spirit that have made us successful.”





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance, and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centers, and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model, and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.6 billion euro in market capitalization (as at June 30, 2021)





Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services in France

A subsidiary of the Sodexo Group, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services in France brings to life a personalized employee experience at work and beyond by designing solutions dedicated to employee benefits: special payment and management solutions, meal solutions, gift, and incentive programs.

It offers its 55,000 clients (companies, work councils and public organizations) innovative solutions through the Pass Restaurant card, the TirGroupé gift voucher, the Multigift Pass, the Spirit of Gift card, the e-CESU as well as mobility solutions through a large network of partners.

More information on sodexo.fr .

About Wedoogift

Wedoogift promotes access to employee benefits by offering the best customer and user experience. Founded in 2014, Wedoogift processes a volume of 250 million euros and offers SaaS products and software to companies, work councils and public bodies to dematerialize and manage all employee benefits: gift vouchers, culture, restaurants, ticketing, etc. The company is thus transforming the world of employee benefits and supporting its customers’ digital transition. Profitable since 2016, Wedoogift is experiencing hypergrowth and today reaches more than 1.4 million beneficiaries, from 7,000 corporate clients (TF1, Groupama, LCL, etc.). Today, there are 180 people based in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, and Nantes creating a business model that puts people at the heart of the company and its performance!

More information on wedoogift.com .

