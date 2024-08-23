23.08.2024 08:59:00

Sodexo announces the completion of the sale of Sofinsod for € 918 million and the payment of a special interim dividend

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 23, 2024

  • Sale by Sodexo of Sofinsod to Bellon SA for €918 million, enabling the simplification of Sodexo's shareholder structure and the monetization of an illiquid asset
  • All proceeds from the sale will be distributed in the form of a special interim dividend of €6.24 per share
  • The ex-dividend date will be August 27, 2024. The record date will be August 28, 2024. The special interim dividend will be paid on August 29, 2024.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries as at August 31, 2023
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 13 billion euros in market capitalization
    as at August 22, 2024

Contacts

MediaInvestor Relations  
Mathieu Scaravetti
Tel : +33 6 28 62 21 91
Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com		Virginia Jeanson
Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 56
Virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 

 		  

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sodexo S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sodexo S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sodexo S.A. 88,40 0,80% Sodexo S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen