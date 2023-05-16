Sodexo BRS To Deploy Happiness Index Globally

(RTTNews) - Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services said it has decided to invest in the Happiness Index platform and extend this partnership worldwide to augment its core business. The Happiness Index platform is powered by a neuroscience-based methodology. It provides active listening tools and data-driven insight in real-time to promote cultural health at work.

"Neuroscience tells us that we're all emotional beings, but traditional employee engagement tools overlook employee emotions like happiness. For employees and teams to deliver high performance, organisations need to listen to the voice of their employees to unlock their true potential," said Matthew Phelan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Happiness Index.

Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services is a digital-first employee benefits and engagement company, operating in a tech-advanced digital ecosystem.