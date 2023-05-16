16.05.2023 08:03:33

Sodexo BRS To Deploy Happiness Index Globally

(RTTNews) - Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services said it has decided to invest in the Happiness Index platform and extend this partnership worldwide to augment its core business. The Happiness Index platform is powered by a neuroscience-based methodology. It provides active listening tools and data-driven insight in real-time to promote cultural health at work.

"Neuroscience tells us that we're all emotional beings, but traditional employee engagement tools overlook employee emotions like happiness. For employees and teams to deliver high performance, organisations need to listen to the voice of their employees to unlock their true potential," said Matthew Phelan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Happiness Index.

Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services is a digital-first employee benefits and engagement company, operating in a tech-advanced digital ecosystem.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Schuldenstreit bleibt Thema: ATX schließt stärker -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch fester. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen notierten am Mittwoch deutlich fester. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen