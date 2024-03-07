Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from February 29 to March 1, 2024

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 7, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM FEBRUARY 29 to MARCH 1, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 29/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18 965 73.3390 XPAR 29/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 19 846 73.3767 CEUX 29/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3 325 73.4023 TQEX 29/02/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3 003 73.4864 AQEU 01/03/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 19 221 74.8575 XPAR 01/03/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 19 173 74.8549 CEUX 01/03/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3 435 74.8308 TQEX 01/03/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4 119 74.7973 AQEU Total 91 087 74.1161

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

11 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at February 1, 2024)

