Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from February 29 to March 1, 2024

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 7, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM FEBRUARY 29 to MARCH 1, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)		Market
29/02/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122018 96573.3390XPAR
29/02/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122019 84673.3767CEUX
29/02/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203 32573.4023TQEX
29/02/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203 00373.4864AQEU
01/03/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122019 22174.8575XPAR
01/03/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122019 17374.8549CEUX
01/03/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203 43574.8308TQEX
01/03/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212204 11974.7973AQEU
      
  Total91 08774.1161 
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 11 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at February 1, 2024)

