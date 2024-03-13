Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
13.03.2024 17:35:00

Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from March 4, 2024

Regulated Information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 13, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM MARCH 4, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)		Market
04/03/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122010775,0000XPAR
04/03/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122021375,0000CEUX
04/03/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212206775,0000TQEX
04/03/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122020075,0000AQEU
      
      
  Total58775.000 
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 11 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at February 1, 2024)

Attachment


