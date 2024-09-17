Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from September 12 to September 13, 2024

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 17, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM SEPTEMBER 12 TO SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 12/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 33,251 78.4187 XPAR 12/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,178 78.387 CEUX 12/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,500 78.4349 TQEX 12/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,500 78.4268 AQEU 13/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 31,416 77.1978 XPAR 13/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,000 77.2557 CEUX 13/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,500 77.2955 TQEX 13/09/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,500 77.2881 AQEU Total 105,845 77.8340

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

12.6 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at July 1, 2024)

