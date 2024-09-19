+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
19.09.2024 17:50:00

Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from September 16 to September 17, 2024

Regulated Information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 19, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM SEPTEMBER 16 TO SEPTEMBER 17, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)		Market
      
16/09/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122012,47277.9203XPAR
16/09/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122011,69078.0104CEUX
16/09/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,00077.9691TQEX
16/09/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,77477.899AQEU
17/09/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212209,51978.543XPAR
17/09/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212205,70078.5788CEUX
17/09/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122050078.6348TQEX
17/09/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122050078.6501AQEU
      
      
  Total44,15578.1811 
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 12.6 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at July 1, 2024)

Attachment


