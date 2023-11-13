Sodexo earns top LGBTIQ+ inclusion level achievement in 2023 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark for the 4th year in a row

Press Release





Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 13rd, 2023



Sodexo is pleased to announce that it has earned the Advocate designation in the 2023 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark for the 4th year in a row. This prestigious recognition highlights Sodexo's performance and commitment to high standards of LGBTQ+ inclusion among globally renowned organizations.

Sodexo maintained its impressive score of 91,90%, reaching the top-level ranking in the benchmark. With this score, Sodexo reaffirms its position as a leader in both the service industry and the private sector categories and continues to pave the way for LGBTQ+ inclusion within its own workforce and for society.

The Workplace Pride Global Benchmark evaluates the LGBTIQ+ inclusion standards among organizations. It consists of a detailed review and analysis of eight key items supporting LGBTIQ+ inclusion within the workplace: Policy & Communication, Employee Networks, Workplace Awareness, Support & Benefits, Inclusion & Engagement, Expertise & Monitoring, Business & Supplier Engagement, Impact on Society.

"Our team members expect to feel valued for their authentic selves. Being a talent magnet company and an employer of choice means allyship, recognizing diversity in all its aspects, as everyone is a source of creativity and innovation. When you work for Sodexo, you belong to a team, you act with purpose and thrive in your own way” Annick de Vanssay, Sodexo Group Chief Human Resources Officer

"This recognition shows, year after year, our increasing commitment to creating an inclusive workplace and supporting our LGBTQ+ employees. We are honoured by this acknowledgement and remain determined to continue to grow a culture of inclusion within Sodexo, and also expand our efforts to drive positive change for LGBTQ+ community in society. Patrick Sochnikoff, Sodexo Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Find out more about Sodexo’s committment to sexual orientation and gender identity here.

About the Workplace Pride Global Benchmark

The Workplace Pride Global Benchmark was initially introduced in 2014 as an annual survey, enabling participants to track their progress. Developed under the leadership of Workplace Pride, with support from the University of Leiden, major employers, and NGOs from various countries, the Benchmark represents the Gold standard of LGBTIQ+ workplace inclusion worldwide. It empowers management with the data needed to measure and enhance LGBTIQ+ workplace inclusion in their organisations across the globe.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, activity for which the Group announced a spin-off and listing project in early 2024. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

22.6 billion euros in Fiscal 2023 consolidated revenues

430,000 employees as at August 31, 2022

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

14.3 billion euros in market capitalization (as at October 25, 2023)

