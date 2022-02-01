Sodexo Founder Pierre Bellon Passes Away At 92

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, announced the passing of its founder and Chairman Emeritus, Pierre Bellon, on January 31, 2022 in Paris, at the age of 92.

He is survived by his wife and four children, and thirteen grandchildren.

Pierre Bellon founded Sodexo in 1966. The company has a presence in 56 countries, with 412,000 employees caring for 100 million people every day.

Pierre Bellon was born in 1930. He graduated from French business school HEC and began his career in his father's maritime supply company in Marseilles, his hometown. In 1962, he invented a new business model in France, corporate catering, and created 'Repas Service', a small meal delivery business for the Marseilles area. He found Sodexo in 1966.

In 2005, Pierre Bellon retired as CEO of Sodexo. He continued in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors until January 2016, when he was succeeded by his daughter Sophie. He then became Chairman Emeritus of Sodexo.