Sodexo FY23 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY24, FY25

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management firm, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net profit group shares climbed 14.2 percent to 794 million euros from last year's 695 million euros.

Earnings per share were 5.44 euros, up 14.5 percent from last year's 4.75 euros.

In the context of the planned spin-off, Pluxee has been classified as a discontinued operation.

Net profit group share from continuing operations was 560 million euros.

Underlying net profit climbed 30 percent to 908 million euros or 6.21 euros per share from last year's 699 million euros or 4.78 euros per share.

Revenue improved 12.3 percent to 23.73 billion euros from 21.13 billion euros a year ago. Revenues from continuing operations was 22.64 billion euros.

Further, the company said its Board has proposes a dividend of 3.10 euros, up 29 percent. This will be proposed at the Shareholders meeting on December 15.

The company said it expects Pluxee full spin-off and listing in early 2024, subject to customary steps and market conditions.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024 and 2025, excluding Pluxee, Sodexo expects organic revenue growth between 6 and 8 percent per annum, and underlying operating profit margin to continue to grow by 30-40 bps per annum, at constant rates.

