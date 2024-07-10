Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract as of June 30, 2024

Regulated

Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 10, 2024

Interim report on liquidity contract as of June 30, 2024

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Sodexo to BNP Paribas, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:

29,035 shares

€13,951,381

During the 1st semester of 2024, the followings were traded:

Bought: 351,196 shares for €27,801,143 (4 571 transactions)

Sold: 328,161 shares for €26,075,320 (4 340 transactions)

As a reminder,

1 - The liquidity contract concluded with Exane BNP Paribas dated March 10, 2020, amended on July 22, 2021, was suspended from August 25, 2023 and restarted on February 1, 2024, after the Pluxee spin-off.

At this date, after market close, the following resources were credited to the liquidity contract:

6,000 shares

€15,677,203

2 - During the previous half-yearly report as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

6,000 shares

€15,677,203

During the 2nd semester of 2023, the following were traded:

Bought: 42,687 shares for €3,981,689 (402 transactions)

Sold: 45,085 shares for €4,227,539 (425 transactions)

3 - On July 1, 2021, at the time of the implementation of the AMF decision Nr 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

167,903 shares

€11,605,851

4 - On March 13, 2020, the day before the start of the current liquidity contract, the following resources were booked:

227,000 shares

€7,088,975

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

12.6 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at July 1, 2024)

