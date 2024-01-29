29.01.2024 16:32:24

Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on December 31, 2023 - Cancels and replaces

Regulated
information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 29, 2024

Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights
Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers

Cancels and replaces that published on January 3, 2023

Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO
255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

DateTotal number
of shares		Actual voting
rights *		Theoretical voting rights **


December 31, 2023



147,454,887

215,546,915

216,625,433

* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, activity for which the Group announced a spin-off with a listing expected on February 1, 2024. Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 15.1 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at January 4, 2024)

Attachment


