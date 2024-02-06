Sodexo, only company in its sector to be A scored in CDP climate ranking

Issy-les-Moulineaux, February 6, 2024

Sodexo is pleased to join the 346 top-rated companies of CDP climate ranking out of 21,000 companies scored, representing two thirds of the global market capitalization. This recognition by CDP*, acknowledges the progress achieved by Sodexo on its climate ambition, both in performance and transparency.

In line with its ambition to be the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences and given the climate emergency, Sodexo is accelerating its actions to reduce its climate impact. This scoring recognises Sodexo’s ambitious trajectory and the active implication of its employees to achieve its SBTi approved Net Zero target by 2040. The integration of the most recent standards and tools to rigorously track performance and communicate transparently on climate is helping Sodexo to drive positive change across its value chain.

"We are pleased to be recognized by CDP for our sustainable commitment on climate. This recognition highlights the daily work of our local and global teams alongside our clients and suppliers. I am convinced that our actions and our vision for the future will allow us to achieve our ambitious objectives. Engaging with all our stakeholders will enables us to have a positive impact on our entire value chain, and to be the global leader in sustainable food.” Anna Notarianni said, Sodexo Group Chief Impact Officer.

Sodexo’s climate ambition is based on 4 key levers identified to drastically reduce carbon emissions:

Products: by promoting sustainable farming practices, supporting supplier efforts to reduce their carbon emissions and by continuing to develop local sourcing and short supply chains.

Cooking: by designing new recipes to ensure that 70% of its main dishes are labelled "low-carbon" by 2030 (0.9 kg CO2e or less).

Energy: by implementing less energy-intensive preparation methods and by achieving the 100% renewable electricity in its direct operations by 2025.

Waste: by massively deploying the WasteWatch program, Sodexo's food waste prevention program.

*CDP is a global non-profit organization holding the largest environmental database in the world. CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy.



About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

11 billion euros in market capitalization (as at February 1, 2024)

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.





